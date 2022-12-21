Azul S.A. [AZUL] fell -54.47% so far this year. What now?

Azul S.A. [NYSE: AZUL] traded at a high on 12/20/22, posting a 9.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.01. The company report on September 29, 2022 that AZUL AIRLINES PARTNERS WITH FETCHERR TO PILOT DEMAND PREDICTION AND ALGO PRICING PLATFORM.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Airline innovator trials cutting-edge technology in an effort to increase revenue, optimize workflow and streamline the organization.

Azul Airlines, the largest airline in Brazil by departures and number of cities served, announced today that it became the first to pilot Fetcherr’s demand prediction and algorithm pricing technology. Since incorporating Fetcherr’s AI-native continuous pricing optimization system into its existing revenue management processes, Azul Airlines has already witnessed improved revenue performance and optimized workflows.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3571180 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Azul S.A. stands at 6.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.36%.

The market cap for AZUL stock reached $695.06 million, with 144.26 million shares outstanding and 111.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, AZUL reached a trading volume of 3571180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Azul S.A. [AZUL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZUL shares is $12.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZUL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Azul S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Azul S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azul S.A. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZUL in the course of the last twelve months was 30.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has AZUL stock performed recently?

Azul S.A. [AZUL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.80. With this latest performance, AZUL shares dropped by -17.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.98 for Azul S.A. [AZUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.77, while it was recorded at 5.64 for the last single week of trading, and 9.87 for the last 200 days.

Azul S.A. [AZUL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Azul S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Azul S.A. [AZUL]

41 institutional holders increased their position in Azul S.A. [NYSE:AZUL] by around 4,805,307 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 4,912,169 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 24,100,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,818,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZUL stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 414,355 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 989,818 shares during the same period.