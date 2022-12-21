Athenex Inc. [ATNX] stock Downgrade by Truist analyst, price target now $6

Athenex Inc. [NASDAQ: ATNX] price surged by 18.52 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Athenex Announces Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative Reports Positive Trial Result of I-SPY2 Trial for Oral Paclitaxel in Combination with PD-1 and Carboplatin in Neoadjuvant Breast Cancer.

Oral Paclitaxel combination regimen has graduated in this Phase 2 trial in the triple negative breast cancer subgroup.

A sum of 136949447 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.20M shares. Athenex Inc. shares reached a high of $0.30 and dropped to a low of $0.143 until finishing in the latest session at $0.16.

The one-year ATNX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.63. The average equity rating for ATNX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Athenex Inc. [ATNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATNX shares is $2.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Athenex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price from $22 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Athenex Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athenex Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

ATNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Athenex Inc. [ATNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.30. With this latest performance, ATNX shares dropped by -17.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.23 for Athenex Inc. [ATNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1870, while it was recorded at 0.1466 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4746 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Athenex Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Athenex Inc. [ATNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -89.23 and a Gross Margin at +31.43. Athenex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -159.79.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -166.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.78.

Athenex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Athenex Inc. [ATNX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 37.10% of ATNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATNX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 15,532,467, which is approximately 14.779% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,361,906 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.86 million in ATNX stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.67 million in ATNX stock with ownership of nearly -8.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Athenex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Athenex Inc. [NASDAQ:ATNX] by around 16,101,614 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 3,876,213 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 28,033,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,011,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATNX stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,194,610 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 700,408 shares during the same period.