Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] is -49.12% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Arcus Biosciences Inc. [NYSE: RCUS] plunged by -$9.92 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $24.045 during the day while it closed the day at $20.59. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Anti-TIGIT Domvanalimab-Containing Study Arms Improve Progression-Free Survival Compared to Anti-PD1 Alone in Phase 2 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Study.

– 35-45% Reduction in Risk of Progression or Death and a Doubling of mPFS Were Observed in the Domvanalimab-Containing Study Arms, Compared to Zimberelimab Monotherapy in First-Line, PD-L1-High NSCLC –.

– With Median Follow-Up of Approximately 12 Months, Both Domvanalimab-Containing Study Arms Also Improved ORR and Six-Month Landmark PFS Compared to Zimberelimab Monotherapy –.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. stock has also loss -37.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RCUS stock has declined by -18.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.46% and lost -49.12% year-on date.

The market cap for RCUS stock reached $1.50 billion, with 72.24 million shares outstanding and 51.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 870.03K shares, RCUS reached a trading volume of 4976761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCUS shares is $45.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Arcus Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on RCUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcus Biosciences Inc. is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCUS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.20.

RCUS stock trade performance evaluation

Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.79. With this latest performance, RCUS shares dropped by -24.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.91 for Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.52, while it was recorded at 29.32 for the last single week of trading, and 27.06 for the last 200 days.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.17 and a Gross Margin at +98.16. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.47.

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,078 million, or 74.60% of RCUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,928,228, which is approximately 9.917% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,457,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.77 million in RCUS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $85.28 million in RCUS stock with ownership of nearly -6.623% of the company’s market capitalization.

105 institutional holders increased their position in Arcus Biosciences Inc. [NYSE:RCUS] by around 4,669,601 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 4,632,920 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 43,058,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,360,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCUS stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,881,993 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 986,439 shares during the same period.