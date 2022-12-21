APA Corporation [APA] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $45

APA Corporation [NASDAQ: APA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.66% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.71%. The company report on December 13, 2022 that APA Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares.

The dividend on common shares is payable Feb. 22, 2023, to stockholders of record on Jan. 23, 2023, at a rate of 25 cents per share on the corporation’s common stock.

Over the last 12 months, APA stock rose by 84.34%. The one-year APA Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.6. The average equity rating for APA stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.60 billion, with 329.00 million shares outstanding and 320.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.75M shares, APA stock reached a trading volume of 4368202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on APA Corporation [APA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APA shares is $55.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for APA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $40 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for APA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on APA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APA Corporation is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for APA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for APA in the course of the last twelve months was 3.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

APA Stock Performance Analysis:

APA Corporation [APA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.71. With this latest performance, APA shares dropped by -4.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.74 for APA Corporation [APA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.05, while it was recorded at 44.37 for the last single week of trading, and 40.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into APA Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and APA Corporation [APA] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.71 and a Gross Margin at +40.98. APA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.19.

APA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

APA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA Corporation go to 24.79%.

APA Corporation [APA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,561 million, or 82.40% of APA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,671,960, which is approximately -2.418% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,768,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in APA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $995.15 million in APA stock with ownership of nearly -1.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in APA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 311 institutional holders increased their position in APA Corporation [NASDAQ:APA] by around 25,131,788 shares. Additionally, 323 investors decreased positions by around 34,872,606 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 201,969,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,974,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APA stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,815,234 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,696,056 shares during the same period.