American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] Is Currently -2.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] plunged by -$0.3 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $14.47 during the day while it closed the day at $14.21. The company report on November 22, 2022 that AEO Delivers Third Quarter Results Ahead of Expectations with Meaningful Margin Improvement from First Half.

Aerie achieves all-time high third quarter revenue and operating profit.

Actions to right size inventory and expenses fuel sequential profit improvement.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock has also loss -8.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AEO stock has inclined by 31.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.31% and lost -43.88% year-on date.

The market cap for AEO stock reached $2.68 billion, with 186.31 million shares outstanding and 175.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.11M shares, AEO reached a trading volume of 4023269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $13, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on AEO stock. On May 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AEO shares from 22 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

AEO stock trade performance evaluation

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.14. With this latest performance, AEO shares gained by 9.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.90 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.90, while it was recorded at 14.65 for the last single week of trading, and 13.25 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to -13.32%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,524 million, or 99.98% of AEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 28,084,598, which is approximately 29.279% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,356,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $346.1 million in AEO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $249.69 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly 15.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

162 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 35,642,858 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 43,040,437 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 98,918,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,601,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,909,259 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 7,924,592 shares during the same period.