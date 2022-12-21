Altimmune Inc. [ALT] Stock trading around $11.90 per share: What’s Next?

Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ: ALT] surged by $1.64 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $11.91 during the day while it closed the day at $11.90. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Altimmune Announces Positive Topline Results from 24-Week (12-Week Extension) Trial of Pemvidutide in Subjects with Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Greater than 75% relative reduction in liver fat content achieved at the 1.8 mg and 2.4 mg doses at 24 weeks.

Significant reductions in serum alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and corrected T1 (cT1) observed, both established markers of liver inflammation.

Altimmune Inc. stock has also gained 10.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALT stock has declined by -6.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.06% and gained 29.91% year-on date.

The market cap for ALT stock reached $533.48 million, with 49.29 million shares outstanding and 48.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, ALT reached a trading volume of 3589905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altimmune Inc. [ALT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALT shares is $27.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Altimmune Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Altimmune Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ALT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimmune Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 161.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50.

ALT stock trade performance evaluation

Altimmune Inc. [ALT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.19. With this latest performance, ALT shares gained by 34.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.58 for Altimmune Inc. [ALT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.61, while it was recorded at 10.98 for the last single week of trading, and 10.24 for the last 200 days.

Altimmune Inc. [ALT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altimmune Inc. [ALT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1937.35 and a Gross Margin at +87.50. Altimmune Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2201.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.85.

Altimmune Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.40 and a Current Ratio set at 13.40.

Altimmune Inc. [ALT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $550 million, or 94.70% of ALT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALT stocks are: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC with ownership of 4,121,814, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 3,442,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.97 million in ALT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $40.45 million in ALT stock with ownership of nearly 2407.53% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altimmune Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ:ALT] by around 17,736,951 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 11,298,766 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 17,206,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,242,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,962,605 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,378,095 shares during the same period.