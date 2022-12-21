Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] gain 28.09% so far this year. What now?

Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE: AGI] gained 3.58% or 0.34 points to close at $9.85 with a heavy trading volume of 5095841 shares. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Alamos Gold Reports Fatality at its Young-Davidson Mine.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague. Nothing is more important than the safety of our employees. On behalf of the entire team at Alamos, we extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and loved ones,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

It opened the trading session at $9.70, the shares rose to $9.915 and dropped to $9.63, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGI points out that the company has recorded 36.05% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -55.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, AGI reached to a volume of 5095841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGI shares is $9.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Alamos Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alamos Gold Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for AGI stock

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.60. With this latest performance, AGI shares gained by 10.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.23 for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.73, while it was recorded at 9.68 for the last single week of trading, and 7.95 for the last 200 days.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.76 and a Gross Margin at +33.09. Alamos Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.82.

Alamos Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alamos Gold Inc. go to -9.51%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]

There are presently around $1,984 million, or 65.31% of AGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGI stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 41,811,734, which is approximately 0.299% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,312,053 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $131.12 million in AGI stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $118.2 million in AGI stock with ownership of nearly 0.861% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alamos Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE:AGI] by around 14,059,334 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 16,383,683 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 171,012,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,455,508 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGI stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,819,412 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,256,408 shares during the same period.