Agenus Inc. [AGEN] fell -26.09% so far this year. What now?

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] price surged by 3.03 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Agenus Data at CTOS 2022 Highlight Durable Clinical Responses of Botensilimab / Balstilimab Combination in Advanced Sarcoma.

Overall response rate (ORR) of 46% and disease control rate (DCR) of 69% in heavily pre-treated patients who have received a median of 3 prior lines of therapy.

Patient responses include sarcoma subtypes that historically do not respond to immunotherapy, including responses in 3 of 4 patients with visceral angiosarcoma.

A sum of 3985251 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.78M shares. Agenus Inc. shares reached a high of $2.3874 and dropped to a low of $2.29 until finishing in the latest session at $2.38.

The one-year AGEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.19. The average equity rating for AGEN stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $8.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.65.

AGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.70. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -22.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.97 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.63, while it was recorded at 2.44 for the last single week of trading, and 2.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agenus Inc. Fundamentals:

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $391 million, or 59.60% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 26,325,000, which is approximately 18.36% of the company’s market cap and around 9.64% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,851,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.39 million in AGEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $51.32 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly 2.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

89 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 30,689,790 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 13,658,840 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 119,741,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,090,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,173,733 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,088,162 shares during the same period.