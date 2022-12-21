Abbott Laboratories [ABT] Is Currently -0.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Abbott Laboratories [NYSE: ABT] loss -0.09% or -0.1 points to close at $106.49 with a heavy trading volume of 3639323 shares. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Abbott and Easterseals: Every Child Deserves the Best Start in Life.

From delayed diagnoses to missed opportunities for age-appropriate care, too many children with disabilities – especially children in under-resourced communities – start kindergarten without much-needed support and resources.

In fact, the American Academy of Pediatrics found that Black children with autism and other disabilities are diagnosed an average of three years after their parents first express concerns about their development. This prevents children from getting the timely care and support they need to improve their health and develop skills that can help them succeed in school.

It opened the trading session at $106.61, the shares rose to $106.99 and dropped to $105.615, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ABT points out that the company has recorded 1.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -14.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.98M shares, ABT reached to a volume of 3639323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Abbott Laboratories [ABT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABT shares is $116.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Abbott Laboratories shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Abbott Laboratories stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on ABT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbott Laboratories is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABT in the course of the last twelve months was 35.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for ABT stock

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.52. With this latest performance, ABT shares gained by 2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.68 for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.02, while it was recorded at 107.95 for the last single week of trading, and 108.81 for the last 200 days.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abbott Laboratories [ABT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.36 and a Gross Margin at +53.89. Abbott Laboratories’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.53.

Abbott Laboratories’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbott Laboratories go to 8.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Abbott Laboratories [ABT]

There are presently around $138,435 million, or 76.20% of ABT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 154,563,421, which is approximately 1.319% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 133,336,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.2 billion in ABT stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $8.39 billion in ABT stock with ownership of nearly -1.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abbott Laboratories stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,207 institutional holders increased their position in Abbott Laboratories [NYSE:ABT] by around 41,805,911 shares. Additionally, 1,141 investors decreased positions by around 40,519,135 shares, while 443 investors held positions by with 1,217,656,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,299,981,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABT stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,868,290 shares, while 155 institutional investors sold positions of 3,257,178 shares during the same period.