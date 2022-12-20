X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR] Stock trading around $0.69 per share: What’s Next?

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: XFOR] traded at a low on 12/19/22, posting a -11.96 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.69. The company report on December 12, 2022 that X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Presentations at ASH 2022 Further Highlight Opportunity for Mavorixafor in the Treatment of Chronic Neutropenia.

Oral presentation further details positive data from mavorixafor Phase 1b clinical trial in people with chronic idiopathic, cyclic, or congenital neutropenia.

Medical claims research defines an estimated 50,000 U.S. chronic neutropenia patient population; patient survey voices the significant unmet medical needs.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6545551 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 14.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.34%.

The market cap for XFOR stock reached $85.99 million, with 83.21 million shares outstanding and 68.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, XFOR reached a trading volume of 6545551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XFOR shares is $5.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XFOR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 23, 2019, representing the official price target for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on XFOR stock. On December 09, 2019, analysts increased their price target for XFOR shares from 16 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

How has XFOR stock performed recently?

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.33. With this latest performance, XFOR shares dropped by -61.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XFOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.00 for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6565, while it was recorded at 0.7867 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4115 for the last 200 days.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Insider trade positions for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]

There are presently around $27 million, or 34.80% of XFOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XFOR stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 6,523,157, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, holding 6,389,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.41 million in XFOR stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $3.47 million in XFOR stock with ownership of nearly 265.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:XFOR] by around 24,403,467 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,306,880 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 13,463,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,173,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XFOR stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,885,001 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 71,762 shares during the same period.