why Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $99.51

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] price plunged by -0.54 percent to reach at -$0.53. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Starbucks Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on February 24, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 10, 2023.

A sum of 5767398 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.63M shares. Starbucks Corporation shares reached a high of $98.81 and dropped to a low of $97.73 until finishing in the latest session at $98.30.

The one-year SBUX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.22. The average equity rating for SBUX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $99.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $94, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on SBUX stock. On July 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SBUX shares from 103 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 390.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

SBUX Stock Performance Analysis:

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.28. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 1.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.13 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.31, while it was recorded at 100.28 for the last single week of trading, and 85.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Starbucks Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.27 and a Gross Margin at +19.58. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

SBUX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 17.52%.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $80,243 million, or 72.10% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 103,852,100, which is approximately 1.452% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,498,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.22 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.41 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly 0.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,064 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 62,263,038 shares. Additionally, 999 investors decreased positions by around 42,357,718 shares, while 248 investors held positions by with 711,683,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 816,304,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,609,178 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 3,787,700 shares during the same period.