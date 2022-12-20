why Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.00

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SLNO] jumped around 0.94 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.85 at the close of the session, up 103.86%. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Soleno Therapeutics Announces Financing Commitment for up to $60 Million.

Funding from three leading healthcare investors, with Vivo Capital joining existing investors Nantahala Capital and Abingworth.

$10 million capital infusion at closing and $15 million upon positive data to support NDA submission.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -69.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLNO Stock saw the intraday high of $2.42 and lowest of $1.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.55, which means current price is +117.65% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 64.49K shares, SLNO reached a trading volume of 104342940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLNO shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLNO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on SLNO stock. On February 13, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for SLNO shares from 8 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46.

How has SLNO stock performed recently?

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 103.25. With this latest performance, SLNO shares gained by 65.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.93 for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1227, while it was recorded at 1.0955 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3684 for the last 200 days.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.49.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO]

There are presently around $6 million, or 38.40% of SLNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLNO stocks are: ABINGWORTH LLP with ownership of 1,201,506, which is approximately -0.005% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 604,179 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 million in SLNO stocks shares; and AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.79 million in SLNO stock with ownership of nearly -0.005% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Soleno Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SLNO] by around 154,549 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 279,079 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,696,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,129,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLNO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 145,648 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 239,353 shares during the same period.