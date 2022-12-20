why Netflix Inc. [NFLX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $301.14

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] slipped around -2.41 points on Monday, while shares priced at $288.30 at the close of the session, down -0.83%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Netflix to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) today announced it will post its fourth quarter 2022 financial results and business outlook on its investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. At that time, the company will issue a brief advisory release via newswire containing a link to the fourth quarter 2022 financial results and letter to shareholders on its website.

A video interview with Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, co-CEO & Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann, COO & Chief Product Officer Greg Peters and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The discussion will be moderated by Jessica Reif Ehrlich, BofA Securities, with questions submitted via email. Questions from investors should be submitted as well in advance as possible for inclusion to jessica.reif@bofa.com.

Netflix Inc. stock is now -52.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NFLX Stock saw the intraday high of $292.25 and lowest of $286.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 620.61, which means current price is +77.19% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.22M shares, NFLX reached a trading volume of 6142022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Netflix Inc. [NFLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $301.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $300 to $400. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $370, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on NFLX stock. On October 26, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NFLX shares from 200 to 375.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 13.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFLX in the course of the last twelve months was 178.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has NFLX stock performed recently?

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.53. With this latest performance, NFLX shares dropped by -2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.23 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 283.28, while it was recorded at 301.52 for the last single week of trading, and 251.23 for the last 200 days.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netflix Inc. [NFLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.86 and a Gross Margin at +41.64. Netflix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.20.

Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 5.82%.

Insider trade positions for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

There are presently around $100,963 million, or 80.30% of NFLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,119,551, which is approximately 1.547% of the company’s market cap and around 1.44% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,037,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.08 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $5.78 billion in NFLX stock with ownership of nearly 18.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Netflix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 905 institutional holders increased their position in Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX] by around 34,968,605 shares. Additionally, 771 investors decreased positions by around 24,707,922 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 290,525,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,201,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFLX stock had 274 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,043,151 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 4,394,416 shares during the same period.