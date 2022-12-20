Wall Street Analyst Initiated Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Axcella Health Inc. [NASDAQ: AXLA] surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.53 during the day while it closed the day at $0.43. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Axcella Announces Program Reprioritization and Corporate Restructuring.

Move Positions Company to Best Focus on Long COVID Program.

Axcella Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXLA), a biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases using multi-targeted endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announces a repositioning of its strategy to focus on Long COVID and realize value from its platform and current programs. The company has initiated a process to explore a range of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value and is working with an investment bank to act as a strategic advisor for this process. As part of this repositioning, and to align with its current capital constraints, the company is announcing a series of organizational and program updates, including a reprioritization of its programs for Long COVID Fatigue and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and a restructuring of operations to support its streamlined set of priorities.

Axcella Health Inc. stock has also loss -50.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AXLA stock has declined by -79.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -77.72% and lost -79.43% year-on date.

The market cap for AXLA stock reached $85.73 million, with 73.55 million shares outstanding and 61.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 216.09K shares, AXLA reached a trading volume of 31309050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXLA shares is $5.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Axcella Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $9 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Axcella Health Inc. stock.

AXLA stock trade performance evaluation

Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -50.73. With this latest performance, AXLA shares dropped by -50.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.91 for Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0713, while it was recorded at 0.5603 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8326 for the last 200 days.

Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.25.

Axcella Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axcella Health Inc. go to 0.00%.

Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15 million, or 46.60% of AXLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXLA stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 18,867,785, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,896,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.4 million in AXLA stocks shares; and HARBOURVEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $1.88 million in AXLA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axcella Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Axcella Health Inc. [NASDAQ:AXLA] by around 167,977 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 30,359 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 33,980,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,178,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXLA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,900 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 15,000 shares during the same period.