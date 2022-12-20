Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [NYSE: TV] price plunged by -2.31 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Trevali Announces the Appointment of Derek du Preez as Chief Operating Officer.

A sum of 6203481 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.98M shares. Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares reached a high of $4.845 and dropped to a low of $4.645 until finishing in the latest session at $4.66.

The one-year TV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.48. The average equity rating for TV stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TV shares is $9.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on TV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for TV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.72.

TV Stock Performance Analysis:

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.12. With this latest performance, TV shares dropped by -14.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.15 for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.25, while it was recorded at 4.93 for the last single week of trading, and 7.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.12 and a Gross Margin at +38.32. Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.14.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,060 million, or 40.90% of TV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TV stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 64,998,920, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 27.70% of the total institutional ownership; HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, holding 50,365,514 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $234.7 million in TV stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $144.25 million in TV stock with ownership of nearly 3.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [NYSE:TV] by around 8,079,251 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 14,437,366 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 205,023,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,540,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TV stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,889,529 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,466,893 shares during the same period.