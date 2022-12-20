Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] closed the trading session at $3.27 on 12/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.12, while the highest price level was $3.33. The company report on December 5, 2022 that Coeur to Host Virtual 2022 Investor Day.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Coeur’s executive team plans to discuss topics including the Company’s strategy, performance, exploration and outlook. The event is expected to last approximately two hours. Registration for the event is available through the following link: https://app.webinar.net/WPnO63Jd2A0.

Presentation materials will be made available pre-market on December 15, 2022 on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.12 percent and weekly performance of -1.80 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.02M shares, CDE reached to a volume of 19477119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $4.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.75, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on CDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

CDE stock trade performance evaluation

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.80. With this latest performance, CDE shares dropped by -4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.72 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.55, while it was recorded at 3.31 for the last single week of trading, and 3.59 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.07 and a Gross Margin at +15.54. Coeur Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.00.

Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $602 million, or 76.00% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 26,014,573, which is approximately -3.008% of the company’s market cap and around 1.54% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,883,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.64 million in CDE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $84.59 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly 3.85% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coeur Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 17,836,072 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 12,821,249 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 153,290,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,947,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,968,658 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,273,693 shares during the same period.