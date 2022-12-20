Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] fell -24.62% so far this year. What now?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] closed the trading session at $39.32 on 12/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.03, while the highest price level was $39.839. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Walgreens Now Offering Flu and COVID-19 Testing in a Single Visit at Over 5,000 Locations.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Test results are provided within two hours to help guide treatment decisions and prevent the spread of respiratory illness.

Walgreens today announced that rapid flu testing will now be available at more than 5,000 pharmacies nationwide to help communities identify and manage the highly transmissible viruses circulating this holiday season.* Walgreens will use Abbott’s ID NOW™ devices to administer the tests, and results will be available within two hours.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.62 percent and weekly performance of -4.24 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.17M shares, WBA reached to a volume of 5436183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $42.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $43 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on WBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBA in the course of the last twelve months was 67.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

WBA stock trade performance evaluation

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.24. With this latest performance, WBA shares dropped by -2.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.35 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.02, while it was recorded at 39.91 for the last single week of trading, and 39.99 for the last 200 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.09 and a Gross Margin at +19.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to 1.28%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,694 million, or 59.80% of WBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,574,698, which is approximately 1.325% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,812,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.31 billion in WBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.1 billion in WBA stock with ownership of nearly 6.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 567 institutional holders increased their position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA] by around 32,327,350 shares. Additionally, 622 investors decreased positions by around 33,407,760 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 435,118,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 500,853,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBA stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,354,078 shares, while 177 institutional investors sold positions of 9,674,688 shares during the same period.