Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] Is Currently 2.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE: VIPS] jumped around 0.29 points on Monday, while shares priced at $13.64 at the close of the session, up 2.17%. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Vipshop Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on November 22, 2022.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Vipshop Holdings Limited stock is now 62.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VIPS Stock saw the intraday high of $13.775 and lowest of $13.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.57, which means current price is +137.22% above from all time high which was touched on 12/19/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, VIPS reached a trading volume of 8334767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIPS shares is $12.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $7.80 to $10.90. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Vipshop Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8.60 to $7.80, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on VIPS stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VIPS shares from 15 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Limited is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36.

How has VIPS stock performed recently?

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.08. With this latest performance, VIPS shares gained by 44.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.19 for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.46, while it was recorded at 13.31 for the last single week of trading, and 9.29 for the last 200 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.03 and a Gross Margin at +19.74. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.73.

Vipshop Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Limited go to 10.62%.

Insider trade positions for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]

There are presently around $4,701 million, or 72.00% of VIPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 28,670,782, which is approximately -20.022% of the company’s market cap and around 1.59% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,622,423 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $363.13 million in VIPS stocks shares; and HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., currently with $274.76 million in VIPS stock with ownership of nearly -19.799% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vipshop Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE:VIPS] by around 42,471,325 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 47,615,458 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 254,591,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 344,678,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIPS stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,792,861 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,908,861 shares during the same period.