VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gain 9.86% so far this year. What now?

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] plunged by -$0.26 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $33.35 during the day while it closed the day at $33.08. The company report on December 19, 2022 that VICI Properties Inc. Enters Into Lease Agreement with Hard Rock International related to the Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that, in connection with Hard Rock International’s (“Hard Rock”) acquisition of the operations of the Mirage Hotel & Casino (the “Mirage”), the Company has entered into a triple-net lease agreement with Hard Rock with respect to the real property associated with the Mirage.

John Payne, President and Chief Operating Officer of VICI Properties, said, “We are excited to host Hard Rock as they establish their presence on the Las Vegas Strip and believe their addition to the operator roster in Las Vegas further enhances the attractiveness of the market for consumers. This transaction has also allowed MGM Resorts to continue pursuing its long-term strategic objectives, demonstrating VICI’s ability to successfully collaborate with partners.”.

VICI Properties Inc. stock has also loss -2.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VICI stock has inclined by 0.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.78% and gained 9.86% year-on date.

The market cap for VICI stock reached $33.60 billion, with 997.37 million shares outstanding and 993.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.22M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 7015819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $37.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2022, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 50.17.

VICI stock trade performance evaluation

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.93. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 3.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.07 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.17, while it was recorded at 33.79 for the last single week of trading, and 31.14 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +94.99 and a Gross Margin at +98.42. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +67.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.85.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.10%.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32,320 million, or 98.60% of VICI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 141,137,839, which is approximately 0.427% of the company’s market cap and around 0.38% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,875,097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.14 billion in VICI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.5 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly -5.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 349 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 36,032,006 shares. Additionally, 286 investors decreased positions by around 85,021,668 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 855,986,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 977,039,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,138,325 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 3,371,775 shares during the same period.