The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] is -34.13% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Bank of Nova Scotia [NYSE: BNS] plunged by -$0.42 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $48.0752 during the day while it closed the day at $47.22. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Scotiabank among top global financial institutions named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Scotiabank is pleased to announce it has been named to the Dow Jones™ Sustainability North America Index (DJSI) for the fifth consecutive year. The DJSI is considered the industry standard for measuring corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

The DJSI is compiled annually based on S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which evaluates the ESG performance of participating companies over the preceding year. The DJSI North America Index recognizes the top 20% of sustainability performers among the 600 largest companies in the U.S. and Canada based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock has also loss -5.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BNS stock has declined by -11.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.92% and lost -34.13% year-on date.

The market cap for BNS stock reached $56.63 billion, with 1.19 billion shares outstanding and 1.19 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, BNS reached a trading volume of 6040870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNS shares is $62.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for The Bank of Nova Scotia shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2022, representing the official price target for The Bank of Nova Scotia stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on BNS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of Nova Scotia is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 251.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for BNS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.87.

BNS stock trade performance evaluation

The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.69. With this latest performance, BNS shares dropped by -8.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.44 for The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.53, while it was recorded at 48.38 for the last single week of trading, and 58.91 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.78. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.78.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of Nova Scotia go to 3.40%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,159 million, or 65.50% of BNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNS stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 112,236,213, which is approximately 1.309% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 64,266,814 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.03 billion in BNS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.04 billion in BNS stock with ownership of nearly 3.406% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of Nova Scotia stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of Nova Scotia [NYSE:BNS] by around 39,513,651 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 40,273,937 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 474,187,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 553,975,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNS stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,896,692 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,423,190 shares during the same period.