T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Revenue clocked in at $80.08 billion, up 22.11% YTD: What’s Next?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] slipped around -0.74 points on Monday, while shares priced at $141.62 at the close of the session, down -0.52%. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Comcast Raises Internet Prices AGAIN. T-Mobile Responds, Urging Fed Up Comcast Customers to “Make Xfinity Your Ex”.

T-Mobile is driving circles around Comcast — literally, right this minute — with the Un-carrier’s revolutionary internet service.

Now, Comcast customers can get $750 to pay off Xfinity’s early termination fees AND get T-Mobile 5G Internet for $25 per month for a limited time this holiday season.

T-Mobile US Inc. stock is now 22.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TMUS Stock saw the intraday high of $144.25 and lowest of $141.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 154.38, which means current price is +39.51% above from all time high which was touched on 11/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.56M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 5643272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $176.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $155, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 3.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 89.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has TMUS stock performed recently?

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -4.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.24 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.63, while it was recorded at 141.42 for the last single week of trading, and 136.96 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.50 and a Gross Margin at +36.40. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 56.21%.

Insider trade positions for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

There are presently around $79,240 million, or 42.60% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,808,589, which is approximately 2.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,976,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.94 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and SOFTBANK GROUP CORP, currently with $5.63 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 626 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 35,428,060 shares. Additionally, 446 investors decreased positions by around 35,701,459 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 488,395,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 559,524,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,262,952 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,526,052 shares during the same period.