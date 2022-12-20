Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] moved down -1.14: Why It’s Important

Sintx Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SINT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.14% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -28.99%. The company report on December 19, 2022 that SINTX TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES REVERSE STOCK SPLIT EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 20, 2022.

SINTX common stock expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on December 20, 2022.

SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a 1-for-100 reverse stock split of the company’s common stock. The reverse stock split will become effective on December 20, 2022 (the “Effective Date”) at 12:01 AM Eastern Time. The company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the markets open on December 20, 2022 under the current trading symbol “SINT.”.

Over the last 12 months, SINT stock dropped by -88.79%. The one-year Sintx Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.22. The average equity rating for SINT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.54 million, with 51.93 million shares outstanding and 50.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.31M shares, SINT stock reached a trading volume of 39036148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SINT shares is $1.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SINT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sintx Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sintx Technologies Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SINT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

SINT Stock Performance Analysis:

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.99. With this latest performance, SINT shares dropped by -24.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SINT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.45 for Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1107, while it was recorded at 0.0897 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3821 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sintx Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1752.48 and a Gross Margin at -81.35. Sintx Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1448.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.56.

Sintx Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.10% of SINT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SINT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 968,942, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.96% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 160,977 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13000.0 in SINT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9000.0 in SINT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sintx Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Sintx Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SINT] by around 48,390 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 123,052 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,426,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,597,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SINT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,859 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 114,272 shares during the same period.