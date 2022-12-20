Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Is Currently 0.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $20.885 during the day while it closed the day at $20.60. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Creating a Roadmap for Your Retirement Goals.

With costs on the rise due to inflation and people sometimes feeling pinched, it can be tough to think about saving for bigger picture goals and planning ahead. However, it’s crucial to keep an eye toward the future and continue to save – even during more challenging economic times. The key to staying on track is thinking through your retirement wants and needs so that you can chart your course of action.

Here are five tips to help you create your roadmap.

Regions Financial Corporation stock has also loss -7.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RF stock has declined by -7.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.91% and lost -5.50% year-on date.

The market cap for RF stock reached $19.47 billion, with 934.00 million shares outstanding and 929.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.43M shares, RF reached a trading volume of 6993882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $24.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on RF stock. On July 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for RF shares from 25 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 10.54.

RF stock trade performance evaluation

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.99. With this latest performance, RF shares dropped by -7.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.91 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.84, while it was recorded at 20.95 for the last single week of trading, and 21.29 for the last 200 days.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.19. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.62.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Regions Financial Corporation [RF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corporation go to -0.88%.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,407 million, or 77.50% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,073,881, which is approximately -2.733% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,762,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.06 billion in RF stock with ownership of nearly -2.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 431 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 42,336,344 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 38,202,630 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 618,806,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 699,345,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,860,707 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 12,089,429 shares during the same period.