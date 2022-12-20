Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] moved up 9.58: Why It’s Important

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PBTS] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.0899 during the day while it closed the day at $0.09. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Powerbridge Technologies Announces the Strategic Acquisition of DTI Group to Expand its Operations in Trade Digitalization.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) (“Powerbridge” or the “Company”), a provider of multi-industry technology solutions, announces that the Company has acquired 19% stake of DTI Group Limited (“DTI”), a technology company specializing in international trade digitalization and platforms.

The acquisition is consistent with the Company’s development plan and contributes to the expansion of its operations by building a trade digitalization ecosystem. DTI is one of the leading platform developers and service providers for Digital Trading Infrastructure & Online Dispute Resolution, a global project initiated by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. With the strategic acquisition, Powerbridge and DTI will be working closely together to implement the United Nation’s project (the “Project”).

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stock has also loss -3.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PBTS stock has declined by -96.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -92.20% and lost -83.15% year-on date.

The market cap for PBTS stock reached $11.95 million, with 135.64 million shares outstanding and 113.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.96M shares, PBTS reached a trading volume of 7437783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13.

PBTS stock trade performance evaluation

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.93. With this latest performance, PBTS shares dropped by -40.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.44 for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1469, while it was recorded at 0.0904 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6276 for the last 200 days.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.28 and a Gross Margin at +33.39. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.45.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.88% of PBTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBTS stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 109,570, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 19.89% of the total institutional ownership; CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC, holding 66,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6000.0 in PBTS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $4000.0 in PBTS stock with ownership of nearly 95.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:PBTS] by around 228,434 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 820,600 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 797,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBTS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 206,855 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 820,600 shares during the same period.