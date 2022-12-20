NIKE Inc. [NKE] is -38.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NIKE Inc. [NYSE: NKE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.74% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.05%. The company report on November 22, 2022 that NIKE, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings and Conference Call.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at approximately 1:15 p.m. PT, following the close of regular stock market trading hours. Following the news release, NIKE, Inc. management will host a conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT to review results.

The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at http://investors.nike.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location through 9:00 p.m. PT, January 10, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, NKE stock dropped by -36.14%. The one-year NIKE Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.26. The average equity rating for NKE stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $165.13 billion, with 1.57 billion shares outstanding and 1.24 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.10M shares, NKE stock reached a trading volume of 10608965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NIKE Inc. [NKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $116.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for NIKE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for NIKE Inc. stock. On September 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NKE shares from 156 to 141.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIKE Inc. is set at 3.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for NKE in the course of the last twelve months was 96.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

NKE Stock Performance Analysis:

NIKE Inc. [NKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.05. With this latest performance, NKE shares dropped by -2.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.04 for NIKE Inc. [NKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.65, while it was recorded at 108.36 for the last single week of trading, and 110.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NIKE Inc. Fundamentals:

NIKE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

NKE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIKE Inc. go to 5.74%.

NIKE Inc. [NKE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $104,434 million, or 82.90% of NKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 108,615,256, which is approximately 0.915% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 89,333,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.21 billion in NKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.69 billion in NKE stock with ownership of nearly 1.251% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,050 institutional holders increased their position in NIKE Inc. [NYSE:NKE] by around 54,433,774 shares. Additionally, 1,030 investors decreased positions by around 62,130,362 shares, while 298 investors held positions by with 896,869,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,013,433,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKE stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,535,057 shares, while 204 institutional investors sold positions of 10,319,159 shares during the same period.