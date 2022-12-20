New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] Revenue clocked in at $1.83 billion, down -28.75% YTD: What’s Next?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] price plunged by -0.23 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on December 1, 2022 that NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF FLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC.

Combining the Best of Both Banks to Create the 24th Largest Regional Bank in the Country.

A sum of 12713283 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.47M shares. New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares reached a high of $8.82 and dropped to a low of $8.58 until finishing in the latest session at $8.70.

The one-year NYCB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.2. The average equity rating for NYCB stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $10.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on NYCB stock. On July 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NYCB shares from 15 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45.

NYCB Stock Performance Analysis:

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -8.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.31 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.98, while it was recorded at 8.79 for the last single week of trading, and 9.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New York Community Bancorp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.59. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,305 million, or 44.10% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 84,289,203, which is approximately -0.688% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 66,858,346 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $581.67 million in NYCB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $335.25 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly -3.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 33,251,788 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 31,923,988 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 429,697,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 494,872,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,140,832 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 5,605,902 shares during the same period.