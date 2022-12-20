Market cap of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] reaches 17.29M – now what?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] traded at a low on 12/19/22, posting a -26.12 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.11. The company report on December 16, 2022 that KCSA Mental Health Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing.

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8404000 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stands at 23.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.49%.

The market cap for VTGN stock reached $17.29 million, with 206.81 million shares outstanding and 205.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.66M shares, VTGN reached a trading volume of 8404000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]?

William Blair have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has VTGN stock performed recently?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.74. With this latest performance, VTGN shares dropped by -25.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.83 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1266, while it was recorded at 0.1217 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6210 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4308.68 and a Gross Margin at +26.49. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4307.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.22.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Insider trade positions for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]

There are presently around $6 million, or 28.90% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,694,556, which is approximately -0.183% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 9,096,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.99 million in VTGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.61 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly 44.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 13,962,145 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 96,253,801 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 53,735,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,480,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,199,158 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 87,278,481 shares during the same period.