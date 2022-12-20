Market cap of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MDGL] reaches 3.96B – now what?

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: MDGL] gained 268.07% on the last trading session, reaching $234.83 price per share at the time. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Madrigal Announces Positive Topline Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 MAESTRO-NASH Clinical Trial of Resmetirom for the Treatment of NASH and Liver Fibrosis.

In MAESTRO-NASH, a 52-week serial liver biopsy Phase 3 study in more than 950 patients, resmetirom achieved both primary endpoints and potentially clinically meaningful effects with both daily oral doses, 80 mg and 100 mg, relative to placebo.

NASH resolution (ballooning of 0, inflammation of 0-1) and ≥2-point NAS reduction with no worsening of fibrosis (p<0.0001 at both doses). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 17.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.96 billion with the latest information. MDGL stock price has been found in the range of $191.49 to $236.39. If compared to the average trading volume of 313.89K shares, MDGL reached a trading volume of 8798447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MDGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDGL shares is $152.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $203 to $280. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $170 to $225, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on MDGL stock. On July 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MDGL shares from 131 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 16.98 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 378.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.09.

Trading performance analysis for MDGL stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MDGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 269.46. With this latest performance, MDGL shares gained by 236.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 224.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 202.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.62 for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MDGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.73, while it was recorded at 96.49 for the last single week of trading, and 73.87 for the last 200 days.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MDGL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.32.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MDGL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 0.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MDGL]

There are presently around $2,759 million, or 78.40% of MDGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDGL stocks are: AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 1,535,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 18.77% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 1,499,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $352.06 million in MDGL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $294.55 million in MDGL stock with ownership of nearly 1.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:MDGL] by around 1,099,905 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 1,377,610 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 9,272,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,749,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDGL stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 328,022 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 987,558 shares during the same period.