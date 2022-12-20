Market cap of Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] reaches 78.90M – now what?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] loss -14.68% or -0.05 points to close at $0.31 with a heavy trading volume of 8543956 shares. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Cenntro Electric Group to Unveil Logistar 300 at CES.

Class 3 Truck Added to All Electric Commercial Line, to Launch in North America in Q3 2023.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), a leading EV and Alternative Fuel technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, today announced it will expand its lineup with the addition of a new all electric commercial van, the Logistar 300 (“LS300”), which will make its world premiere at the upcoming 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), taking place January 5-8, 2023 in Las Vegas.

It opened the trading session at $0.363, the shares rose to $0.365 and dropped to $0.3012, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CENN points out that the company has recorded -84.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 3.13% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, CENN reached to a volume of 8543956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

Trading performance analysis for CENN stock

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.36. With this latest performance, CENN shares dropped by -63.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.68 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7954, while it was recorded at 0.3516 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4036 for the last 200 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]

There are presently around $7 million, or 8.30% of CENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,427,204, which is approximately 2.24% of the company’s market cap and around 38.29% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 3,525,188 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 million in CENN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.52 million in CENN stock with ownership of nearly 2.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ:CENN] by around 1,951,903 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,582,355 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 17,824,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,359,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENN stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 281,683 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,022,374 shares during the same period.