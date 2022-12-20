Market Analysts see Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME] falling to $8. Time to buy?

Zymeworks Inc. [NYSE: ZYME] traded at a high on 12/19/22, posting a 5.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.79. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Zymeworks Announces Positive Topline Data in the Pivotal HERIZON-BTC-01 Trial of Zanidatamab.

Zanidatamab as monotherapy produced a confirmed objective response rate (cORR) of 41.3% and median duration of response of 12.9 months in patients with previously treated HER2-amplified and expressing biliary tract cancers (BTC).

Pending receipt of regulatory approvals, zanidatamab has the potential to be the first HER2-targeted therapy for patients with BTC.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7164534 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zymeworks Inc. stands at 11.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.60%.

The market cap for ZYME stock reached $451.38 million, with 66.48 million shares outstanding and 54.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, ZYME reached a trading volume of 7164534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZYME shares is $12.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZYME stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Zymeworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Zymeworks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $9, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on ZYME stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zymeworks Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZYME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33.

How has ZYME stock performed recently?

Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.17. With this latest performance, ZYME shares dropped by -15.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.75 for Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.98, while it was recorded at 6.46 for the last single week of trading, and 6.35 for the last 200 days.

Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME] shares currently have an operating margin of -808.22. Zymeworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -794.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.68.

Earnings analysis for Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZYME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zymeworks Inc. go to 11.00%.

Insider trade positions for Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]

There are presently around $325 million, or 91.26% of ZYME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYME stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 5,785,000, which is approximately 0.225% of the company’s market cap and around 6.53% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 5,765,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.15 million in ZYME stocks shares; and EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $36.53 million in ZYME stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zymeworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Zymeworks Inc. [NYSE:ZYME] by around 9,053,570 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 8,771,321 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 30,103,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,928,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYME stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,146,378 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 5,894,477 shares during the same period.