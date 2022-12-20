Market Analysts see Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] falling to $12. Time to buy?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.15% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.50%. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Making Peloton History: Hosting Our First In-Person Adaptive Fitness Classes in Partnership With The Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Peloton

At Peloton we’re committed to fostering a sense of belonging for all of our Members and improving access to physical and mental well-being through our products, content, and community partnerships. To bring our commitment to life and in honor of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, on December 3rd, we were thrilled to host a special event at Peloton Studios New York (PSNY) in partnership with The Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.

Over the last 12 months, PTON stock dropped by -75.31%. The one-year Peloton Interactive Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.31. The average equity rating for PTON stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.78 billion, with 339.01 million shares outstanding and 310.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.16M shares, PTON stock reached a trading volume of 6278661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $13.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $19 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $9, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on PTON stock. On July 22, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PTON shares from 18 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.79.

PTON Stock Performance Analysis:

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.50. With this latest performance, PTON shares dropped by -3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.02 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.83, while it was recorded at 11.28 for the last single week of trading, and 13.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peloton Interactive Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.42 and a Gross Margin at +16.81. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -240.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.42.

Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,821 million, or 86.60% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 38,764,584, which is approximately -13.448% of the company’s market cap and around 0.92% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,169,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $274.26 million in PTON stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $263.25 million in PTON stock with ownership of nearly -8.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 38,610,707 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 35,116,796 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 195,429,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,156,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,379,033 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 10,630,371 shares during the same period.