Market Analysts see NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gaining to $99. Time to buy?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] loss -0.74% or -0.62 points to close at $83.52 with a heavy trading volume of 5679542 shares. The company report on December 7, 2022 that NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) today announced an offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

Holders may convert all or a portion of their notes at any time prior to their maturity date in principal amounts equal to $1,000 or an integral multiple thereof. Upon conversion, NextEra Energy Partners will pay cash up to the aggregate principal amount of the notes to be converted and pay or deliver, as the case may be, cash, NextEra Energy Partners common units or a combination of cash and common units, at NextEra Energy Partners’ election, in respect of the remainder, if any, of NextEra Energy Partners’ conversion obligation in excess of the aggregate principal amount of the notes being converted. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP, a direct subsidiary of NextEra Energy Partners.

It opened the trading session at $83.98, the shares rose to $84.28 and dropped to $82.961, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NEE points out that the company has recorded 14.84% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -24.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.50M shares, NEE reached to a volume of 5679542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $94.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 33.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for NEE stock

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.50. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.83 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.35, while it was recorded at 85.53 for the last single week of trading, and 80.69 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.21 and a Gross Margin at +41.67. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 10.36%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

There are presently around $129,988 million, or 80.30% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 189,253,007, which is approximately 2.088% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 143,125,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.95 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.55 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly 0.93% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextEra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,113 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 66,672,323 shares. Additionally, 1,016 investors decreased positions by around 75,408,937 shares, while 328 investors held positions by with 1,414,284,215 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,556,365,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,897,123 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 10,099,708 shares during the same period.