Market Analysts see Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] gaining to $78. Time to buy?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] price plunged by -2.01 percent to reach at -$1.51. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Bristol Myers Squibb to Report Results for Fourth Quarter 2022 on February 2, 2023.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce results for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Company executives will review financial results and address inquiries from investors and analysts during a conference call beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET on the same date.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at http://investor.bms.com. Investors and the public can also access the live conference call by dialing in the U.S. toll free 888-300-3045 or international +1 646-568-1027, conference code: 3734085. Materials related to the call will be available at http://investor.bms.com prior to the start of the conference call.

A sum of 27041501 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.39M shares. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares reached a high of $74.94 and dropped to a low of $73.37 until finishing in the latest session at $73.49.

The one-year BMY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.9. The average equity rating for BMY stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $80.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $82 to $76, while Berenberg kept a Hold rating on BMY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 19.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.77. With this latest performance, BMY shares dropped by -3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.70 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.25, while it was recorded at 76.37 for the last single week of trading, and 74.37 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.57 and a Gross Margin at +57.69. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 4.14%.

There are presently around $120,837 million, or 79.40% of BMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 199,886,585, which is approximately 1.554% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 174,002,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.79 billion in BMY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $7.31 billion in BMY stock with ownership of nearly 1.778% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,097 institutional holders increased their position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY] by around 64,888,215 shares. Additionally, 1,176 investors decreased positions by around 77,017,848 shares, while 359 investors held positions by with 1,502,364,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,644,270,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMY stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,606,828 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 5,276,599 shares during the same period.