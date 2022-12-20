Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] Revenue clocked in at $15.76 billion, down -8.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Manulife Financial Corporation [NYSE: MFC] gained 0.11% or 0.02 points to close at $17.51 with a heavy trading volume of 5591741 shares. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Manulife named to 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945.

Manulife has once again been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America and was one of only [seven] insurers across North America to be included in the index, recognizing the organization’s continued and strengthening commitment to sustainability performance. Manulife was placed in the 89th percentile of its industry group with its score benefiting from sustainability progress including ongoing improvements to its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices and disclosures.

It opened the trading session at $17.59, the shares rose to $17.76 and dropped to $17.385, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MFC points out that the company has recorded 2.16% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -17.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, MFC reached to a volume of 5591741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFC shares is $18.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Manulife Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Manulife Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manulife Financial Corporation is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for MFC stock

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, MFC shares dropped by -0.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.45 for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.00, while it was recorded at 17.67 for the last single week of trading, and 18.07 for the last 200 days.

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.48. Manulife Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83.

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manulife Financial Corporation go to 7.40%.