Loop Capital lifts Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] price plunged by -0.71 percent to reach at -$0.74. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Applied Materials Breakthrough in Electron Beam Imaging Technology Accelerates Development of the World’s Most Advanced Computer Chips.

Applied Materials’ CFE Technology: the Next-Generation of eBeam Imaging.

Applied’s new “cold field emission” technology works at room temperature, increasing nanoscale image resolution by up to 50% and imaging speed by up to 10X.

A sum of 6161760 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.40M shares. Applied Materials Inc. shares reached a high of $105.06 and dropped to a low of $102.67 until finishing in the latest session at $103.99.

The one-year AMAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.72. The average equity rating for AMAT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $119.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 4.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 20.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

AMAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.92. With this latest performance, AMAT shares dropped by -0.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.36 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.42, while it was recorded at 106.96 for the last single week of trading, and 103.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied Materials Inc. Fundamentals:

Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

AMAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 10.80%.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $68,661 million, or 79.90% of AMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72,990,289, which is approximately -0.798% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,390,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.22 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.99 billion in AMAT stock with ownership of nearly -1.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

730 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT] by around 38,106,464 shares. Additionally, 740 investors decreased positions by around 37,619,091 shares, while 245 investors held positions by with 584,542,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 660,268,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAT stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,160,096 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 4,860,348 shares during the same period.