Kalera Public Limited Company [KAL] is -99.09% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kalera Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: KAL] closed the trading session at $0.09 on 12/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.075, while the highest price level was $0.0923. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Kalera Encourages Shareholders to Vote in Upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting.

Seeks to Avoid Delisting from Nasdaq Capital Market.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -99.09 percent and weekly performance of 5.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -99.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -93.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.09M shares, KAL reached to a volume of 31080444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kalera Public Limited Company [KAL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kalera Public Limited Company is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for KAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

KAL stock trade performance evaluation

Kalera Public Limited Company [KAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.93. With this latest performance, KAL shares gained by 9.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -99.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.98 for Kalera Public Limited Company [KAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2228, while it was recorded at 0.0849 for the last single week of trading.

Kalera Public Limited Company [KAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51.

Kalera Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Kalera Public Limited Company [KAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.30% of KAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KAL stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,839,347, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; DEKABANK DEUTSCHE GIROZENTRALE, holding 1,373,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in KAL stocks shares; and IFP ADVISORS, INC, currently with $61000.0 in KAL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Kalera Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:KAL] by around 3,486,640 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,319,403 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 577,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,383,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KAL stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,239,064 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 875,262 shares during the same period.