International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] Revenue clocked in at $60.53 billion, up 3.90% YTD: What’s Next?

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] loss -0.92% on the last trading session, reaching $138.87 price per share at the time. The company report on December 19, 2022 that 2023 Look Ahead: ESG Policies Are Good Not Just for the Planet, but for Business.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

IBM

It’s that time of year when we all take a moment to reflect on the past twelve months and, importantly, begin to chart the new year ahead. Here at IBM, our focus continues to be how we turn ambition into action-in sustainability, ESG and beyond.

International Business Machines Corporation represents 904.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $127.53 billion with the latest information. IBM stock price has been found in the range of $137.195 to $140.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, IBM reached a trading volume of 5277202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $141.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $125 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $158 to $155, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on IBM stock. On October 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IBM shares from 163 to 158.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 2.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 75.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for IBM stock

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.93. With this latest performance, IBM shares dropped by -4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.14 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.92, while it was recorded at 144.36 for the last single week of trading, and 133.79 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.25 and a Gross Margin at +53.72. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.27.

International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 9.22%.

An analysis of insider ownership at International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

There are presently around $71,879 million, or 58.50% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,079,065, which is approximately 2.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,910,978 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.71 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.39 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly 0.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,158 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 20,737,417 shares. Additionally, 972 investors decreased positions by around 12,888,226 shares, while 329 investors held positions by with 483,972,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 517,597,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,747,672 shares, while 163 institutional investors sold positions of 1,709,673 shares during the same period.