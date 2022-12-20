Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] fell -55.26% so far this year. What now?

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] price plunged by -0.31 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Grab Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Q3 record Revenue of $382 million, up 143% year-over-year.

A sum of 18147785 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.47M shares. Grab Holdings Limited shares reached a high of $3.34 and dropped to a low of $3.15 until finishing in the latest session at $3.19.

The one-year GRAB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.41. The average equity rating for GRAB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $4.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $3 to $3.80. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Grab Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on GRAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70.

GRAB Stock Performance Analysis:

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.63. With this latest performance, GRAB shares gained by 1.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.46 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.82, while it was recorded at 3.21 for the last single week of trading, and 2.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grab Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -229.33 and a Gross Margin at -58.52. Grab Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -510.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.06.

Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,576 million, or 48.00% of GRAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 709,265,250, which is approximately 1.443% of the company’s market cap and around 27.92% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 313,609,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in GRAB stocks shares; and MUFG BANK, LTD., currently with $455.89 million in GRAB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grab Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GRAB] by around 158,683,164 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 132,927,201 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 1,456,465,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,748,075,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAB stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,415,329 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 7,805,957 shares during the same period.