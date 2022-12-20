Geron Corporation [GERN] Is Currently -10.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Geron Corporation [NASDAQ: GERN] price plunged by -10.53 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Geron Reports Oral Presentation at ASH Annual Meeting Highlighting Continuous Long-Term Transfusion Independence with Imetelstat Treatment in Lower Risk MDS Patients.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

≥1 year durable transfusion independence (1-year TI) achieved in 29% of IMerge Phase 2 patients, with a median TI duration of 1.8 years.

In patients previously treated with luspatercept, 33% achieved 1-year TI.

A sum of 7316811 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.73M shares. Geron Corporation shares reached a high of $2.28 and dropped to a low of $1.99 until finishing in the latest session at $2.04.

The one-year GERN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.89. The average equity rating for GERN stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Geron Corporation [GERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Geron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Geron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on GERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corporation is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 523.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

GERN Stock Performance Analysis:

Geron Corporation [GERN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.29. With this latest performance, GERN shares dropped by -9.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.75 for Geron Corporation [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.25, while it was recorded at 2.27 for the last single week of trading, and 1.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Geron Corporation Fundamentals:

Geron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

GERN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corporation go to 5.00%.

Geron Corporation [GERN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $387 million, or 50.60% of GERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 30,126,299, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,616,761 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.3 million in GERN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $37.22 million in GERN stock with ownership of nearly -7.527% of the company’s market capitalization.

102 institutional holders increased their position in Geron Corporation [NASDAQ:GERN] by around 17,220,801 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 21,650,662 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 150,846,030 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,717,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GERN stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,127,509 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,465,739 shares during the same period.