For WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA], Analyst sees a rise to $3.50. What next?

WiSA Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: WISA] loss -11.81% on the last trading session, reaching $0.09 price per share at the time. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Platin Audio Showcases New Monaco 5.1.2 at B&H Photo Video SuperStore in New York City.

Display gives consumers first-hand listening experience of power behind Dolby Atmos and WiSA in Platin Audio’s lineup.

Platin Audio today announces its newest surround sound system – Platin Audio Monaco 5.1.2 – is now on display at the B&H Photo Video SuperStore in New York City. Launched in October, Monaco 5.1.2 is the first wireless audio system to incorporate true up-firing speakers, fusing high-quality Dolby Atmos and Dolby Atmos Music processing with state-of-the-art technology to create an immersive home audio experience.

WiSA Technologies Inc. represents 17.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.68 million with the latest information. WISA stock price has been found in the range of $0.0863 to $0.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.85M shares, WISA reached a trading volume of 23143073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISA shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for WiSA Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WiSA Technologies Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for WISA stock

WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.70. With this latest performance, WISA shares dropped by -68.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.79 for WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3358, while it was recorded at 0.1086 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6931 for the last 200 days.

WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA] shares currently have an operating margin of -175.98 and a Gross Margin at +28.50. WiSA Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -180.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.03.

WiSA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 14.00% of WISA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 355,785, which is approximately -7.797% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 147,049 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14000.0 in WISA stocks shares; and INGALLS & SNYDER LLC, currently with $7000.0 in WISA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WiSA Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in WiSA Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:WISA] by around 52,482 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 93,717 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 621,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 767,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,652 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 62,997 shares during the same period.