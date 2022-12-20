For The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC], Analyst sees a rise to $39. What next?

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] closed the trading session at $40.11 on 12/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.85, while the highest price level was $40.455. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Philadelphia Cream Cheese Expands Category Leadership With New Plant-Based Innovation.

Philadelphia becomes the first mainstream brand to debut a new plant-based spread.

Today, Philadelphia®, the leading cream cheese brand with 69% share of the category*, is bringing its signature multi-sensorial experience to the plant-based aisle. Philadelphia Plant-Based spread features a carefully crafted recipe with simple, high-quality ingredients, creamy spreadable texture and delicious taste.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.73 percent and weekly performance of -0.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.31M shares, KHC reached to a volume of 7267536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $42.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kraft Heinz Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on KHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 30.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

KHC stock trade performance evaluation

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.42. With this latest performance, KHC shares gained by 6.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.89 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.00, while it was recorded at 40.00 for the last single week of trading, and 38.29 for the last 200 days.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.47 and a Gross Margin at +32.97. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05.

The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to -1.18%.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,154 million, or 78.30% of KHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325,634,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 67,502,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.71 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.27 billion in KHC stock with ownership of nearly 14.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kraft Heinz Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 557 institutional holders increased their position in The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC] by around 58,147,644 shares. Additionally, 437 investors decreased positions by around 35,000,785 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 758,371,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 851,519,945 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KHC stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,453,659 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 6,278,181 shares during the same period.