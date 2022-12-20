For Newmont Corporation [NEM], Analyst sees a rise to $53. What next?

Newmont Corporation [NYSE: NEM] loss -1.17% or -0.54 points to close at $45.60 with a heavy trading volume of 6276542 shares. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Newmont Ranked Top Miner in 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

For the 15th year in a row, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) joins the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World), representing the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index. DJSI World membership is based on long-term economic factors, as well as leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance evaluated through the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

In addition to being ranked number one in the Metals and Mining Industry, Newmont received the top score for the Governance and Environment dimensions and earned top decile performance in 23 of the 25 CSA performance categories. The ranking is based upon Newmont’s performance in calendar year 2022. As of December 9, 2022, the company achieved the highest score out of 147 metals and mining companies assessed in the CSA.

It opened the trading session at $46.05, the shares rose to $46.46 and dropped to $45.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NEM points out that the company has recorded -30.03% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.34M shares, NEM reached to a volume of 6276542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Newmont Corporation [NEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEM shares is $53.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Newmont Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Newmont Corporation stock. On July 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NEM shares from 66 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corporation is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.86.

Trading performance analysis for NEM stock

Newmont Corporation [NEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, NEM shares gained by 2.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.47 for Newmont Corporation [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.24, while it was recorded at 46.31 for the last single week of trading, and 56.33 for the last 200 days.

Newmont Corporation [NEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Newmont Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Newmont Corporation [NEM]

There are presently around $28,708 million, or 82.30% of NEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 91,118,622, which is approximately -3.016% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 68,435,452 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.12 billion in NEM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.85 billion in NEM stock with ownership of nearly 0.248% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newmont Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 571 institutional holders increased their position in Newmont Corporation [NYSE:NEM] by around 60,219,963 shares. Additionally, 514 investors decreased positions by around 81,273,779 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 488,075,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 629,569,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEM stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,330,511 shares, while 172 institutional investors sold positions of 40,426,562 shares during the same period.