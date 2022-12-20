For American International Group Inc. [AIG], Analyst sees a rise to $70. What next?

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] loss -1.76% or -1.1 points to close at $61.47 with a heavy trading volume of 6756946 shares. The company report on December 16, 2022 that AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Positive for American International Group, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries.

AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) of American International Group, Inc.’s (AIG) property/casualty (P/C) insurance subsidiaries (collectively referred to as AIG PC). The outlook of the FSR is stable. At the same time, AM Best has revised the outlook to positive from stable and affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) of AIG (headquartered in New York, NY) [NYSE: AIG].

Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) for the members of the AIG Life & Retirement Group (AIG L&R). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (Please see below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.).

It opened the trading session at $62.58, the shares rose to $63.095 and dropped to $61.285, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AIG points out that the company has recorded 17.87% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -30.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.09M shares, AIG reached to a volume of 6756946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American International Group Inc. [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $67.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $57 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.47.

Trading performance analysis for AIG stock

American International Group Inc. [AIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.21. With this latest performance, AIG shares gained by 3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.78 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.17, while it was recorded at 62.49 for the last single week of trading, and 56.36 for the last 200 days.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.48. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 11.68%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American International Group Inc. [AIG]

There are presently around $41,470 million, or 92.00% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,820,488, which is approximately -2.739% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 66,869,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.11 billion in AIG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.19 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly -16.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 406 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 38,584,120 shares. Additionally, 431 investors decreased positions by around 55,982,290 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 580,075,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 674,641,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,479,420 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 13,205,622 shares during the same period.