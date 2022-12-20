Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $22

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE: ELAN] loss -1.41% or -0.17 points to close at $11.85 with a heavy trading volume of 6521622 shares. The company report on December 9, 2022 that Elanco Announces FDA Approval of Bexacat™ (bexagliflozin tablets) – the First-of-its-Kind Oral Feline Diabetes Treatment Option.

Today Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Bexacat™ (bexagliflozin tablets), the first orally administered prescription medication to improve glycemic control in cats with diabetes mellitus, expanding Elanco’s innovative feline portfolio while addressing an unmet need for this chronic condition in adult cats.

An estimated 600,000 cats in the U.S. are diagnosed with diabetes during their lifetime, with the prevalence of this devastating disease increasing over the past decade.i,ii Research shows 125,000 cats go untreated, partially because traditional insulin treatments require frequent dosages and additional supplies for injectable administration.iii Left untreated, feline diabetes can result in weight loss, loss of appetite, vomiting, dehydration, severe depression, problems with motor function, coma, and even death.

It opened the trading session at $11.96, the shares rose to $12.09 and dropped to $11.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ELAN points out that the company has recorded -40.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.53M shares, ELAN reached to a volume of 6521622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELAN shares is $17.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $28 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $19, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on ELAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELAN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for ELAN stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.25. With this latest performance, ELAN shares gained by 0.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.96 for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.55, while it was recorded at 12.39 for the last single week of trading, and 18.91 for the last 200 days.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.34 and a Gross Margin at +43.55. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.76.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated go to 9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]

There are presently around $5,452 million, or 99.10% of ELAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELAN stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 53,001,340, which is approximately 7.713% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,676,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $505.72 million in ELAN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $360.52 million in ELAN stock with ownership of nearly -0.419% of the company’s market capitalization.

224 institutional holders increased their position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE:ELAN] by around 74,510,739 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 83,788,471 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 301,821,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 460,120,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELAN stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,633,661 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 13,589,419 shares during the same period.