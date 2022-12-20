Credit Suisse lifts Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE: MRK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.39% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.39%. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Merck Leaders Recognized As Influential Women Executives.

WomenInc., a media platform that showcases and drives positive dialogue about women, recognized three Merck leaders in its just-released list: 2022 Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America. They are Cristal Downing, EVP and chief communications and public affairs officer, Caroline Litchfield, EVP and chief financial officer, and Jennifer Zachary, EVP and general counsel.

“It comes as no surprise to me that we have three of the most influential women executives in corporate America working right here at Merck,” said Rob Davis, chief executive officer and president. “This is a testament to the hard work, determination and invaluable wisdom they bring to the table every day. I’m so grateful for all they do, and we’re fortunate to have them on our team.”.

Over the last 12 months, MRK stock rose by 43.85%. The one-year Merck & Co. Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.69. The average equity rating for MRK stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $277.96 billion, with 2.53 billion shares outstanding and 2.53 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.44M shares, MRK stock reached a trading volume of 29447854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRK shares is $112.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Merck & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Merck & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $95 to $100, while Berenberg kept a Buy rating on MRK stock. On July 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MRK shares from 89 to 102.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merck & Co. Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRK in the course of the last twelve months was 33.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MRK Stock Performance Analysis:

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, MRK shares gained by 9.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.14 for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.79, while it was recorded at 110.05 for the last single week of trading, and 91.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Merck & Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Merck & Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

MRK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Merck & Co. Inc. go to 11.67%.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $206,767 million, or 76.60% of MRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 224,134,448, which is approximately 1.394% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 214,507,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.42 billion in MRK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.81 billion in MRK stock with ownership of nearly -0.408% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,474 institutional holders increased their position in Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE:MRK] by around 74,066,537 shares. Additionally, 1,258 investors decreased positions by around 65,255,042 shares, while 378 investors held positions by with 1,754,151,205 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,893,472,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRK stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,906,915 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 1,899,405 shares during the same period.