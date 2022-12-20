Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] stock Reiterated by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $17

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] traded at a low on 12/19/22, posting a -10.34 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.71. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Fathom Events and The Pinkfong Company Announce Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 2: Wonderstar Concert To Make its Big Screen Debut in the U.S.

The Global Phenomenon Pinkfong and Baby Shark Returning To Movie Theaters With New Song-Filled Adventures on January 28 & 29, 2023.

The Pinkfong Company, the global entertainment company behind Baby Shark, is partnering with Fathom Events to debut its highly-anticipated cinematic special, Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 2: Wonderstar Concert, at movie theaters across the U.S. This feature-length film will arrive in theaters on Saturday and Sunday, January 28 and 29, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6609752 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cinemark Holdings Inc. stands at 6.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.81%.

The market cap for CNK stock reached $1.24 billion, with 118.40 million shares outstanding and 108.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, CNK reached a trading volume of 6609752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $25 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on CNK stock. On November 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CNK shares from 16 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNK in the course of the last twelve months was 9.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CNK stock performed recently?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.73. With this latest performance, CNK shares dropped by -23.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.00 for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.57, while it was recorded at 11.26 for the last single week of trading, and 14.68 for the last 200 days.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.87 and a Gross Margin at -4.21. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.72.

Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]

There are presently around $1,182 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,045,972, which is approximately -1.166% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,407,537 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.48 million in CNK stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $111.99 million in CNK stock with ownership of nearly 3.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinemark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK] by around 13,006,847 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 9,680,128 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 99,028,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,715,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNK stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,565,916 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,795,304 shares during the same period.