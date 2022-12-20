Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $49

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] traded at a low on 12/19/22, posting a -0.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $45.80. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Managing Supply Chain Volatility: The Importance of Keeping People at the Center.

As the last few years have shown so dramatically, a strong supply chain organization is at the heart of business continuity. The increasingly volatile macroenvironment-from a pandemic to pricing pressures, geopolitical instability to supply constraints-has made it even more critical that we control the variables we can, so that we can deliver life-changing and life-saving devices when and where they’re needed.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6134726 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Boston Scientific Corporation stands at 1.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.72%.

The market cap for BSX stock reached $66.33 billion, with 1.43 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.11M shares, BSX reached a trading volume of 6134726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $49.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on BSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 119.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.82. With this latest performance, BSX shares gained by 8.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.31 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.13, while it was recorded at 46.46 for the last single week of trading, and 41.36 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17 and a Gross Margin at +62.76. Boston Scientific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30.

Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 10.80%.

There are presently around $60,121 million, or 94.60% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 127,361,993, which is approximately 0.874% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 116,886,236 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.35 billion in BSX stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $3.85 billion in BSX stock with ownership of nearly 0.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Scientific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 418 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX] by around 57,944,828 shares. Additionally, 374 investors decreased positions by around 50,674,765 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 1,204,059,700 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,312,679,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSX stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,143,138 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 19,510,369 shares during the same period.