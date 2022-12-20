BCE Inc. [BCE] Stock trading around $43.71 per share: What’s Next?

BCE Inc. [NYSE: BCE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.95% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.72%. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Crave Inks Major Pay-One Licensing Deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

– Crave becomes the Canadian streaming home of new films from Sony Pictures Entertainment’s full slate of features, after their theatrical and home entertainment window, beginning in April 2023 –– The deal also includes a collection of library content, with Spider-Man films and fan-favourite franchises like Jumanji and Ghostbusters –– Wide range of films coming to Crave are available to subscribers in English and French –.

Crave, a subsidiary of Bell Media and Canada’s only homegrown, bilingual streaming service, announced today a long-term and exclusive Pay-One window licensing agreement for theatrical feature films from Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE). The deal gives Crave first pay window rights to new and upcoming SPE titles following their theatrical and home entertainment windows, significantly strengthening Crave’s offering and bolstering its position as the Canadian home of the most sought-after content in the world.

Over the last 12 months, BCE stock dropped by -14.26%. The one-year BCE Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.65. The average equity rating for BCE stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.14 billion, with 911.90 million shares outstanding and 911.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, BCE stock reached a trading volume of 5882395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BCE Inc. [BCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCE shares is $48.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for BCE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for BCE Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BCE Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

BCE Stock Performance Analysis:

BCE Inc. [BCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.72. With this latest performance, BCE shares dropped by -6.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.84 for BCE Inc. [BCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.36, while it was recorded at 44.87 for the last single week of trading, and 49.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BCE Inc. Fundamentals:

BCE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

BCE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCE Inc. go to 6.35%.

BCE Inc. [BCE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,190 million, or 52.90% of BCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCE stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 77,450,098, which is approximately 0.885% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 28,754,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in BCE stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $728.4 million in BCE stock with ownership of nearly -10.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

304 institutional holders increased their position in BCE Inc. [NYSE:BCE] by around 19,306,635 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 31,418,024 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 342,546,205 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 393,270,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCE stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,673,923 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 4,966,828 shares during the same period.