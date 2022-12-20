Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] fell -42.20% so far this year. What now?

Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE: BBWI] price surged by 0.07 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on December 8, 2022 that BATH & BODY WORKS KEEPS HOLIDAY DEALS COMING WITH ANNUAL SALE ON ALL BODY CARE.

Retailer declares national holiday for customers to shop more than 500 gifts under $5.

With just 16 shopping days left until Christmas and shipping deadlines fast approaching, Bath & Body Works has announced the return of its Annual Body Care Day, a sale on its entire, expansive collection of bath and body products in stores nationwide and online. Now in its fourth year, the retailer will celebrate this once-a-year sale on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10.

A sum of 6055266 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.87M shares. Bath & Body Works Inc. shares reached a high of $41.79 and dropped to a low of $39.86 until finishing in the latest session at $40.34.

The one-year BBWI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.98. The average equity rating for BBWI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBWI shares is $49.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBWI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Bath & Body Works Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBWI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

BBWI Stock Performance Analysis:

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.29. With this latest performance, BBWI shares gained by 3.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.41 for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.89, while it was recorded at 41.40 for the last single week of trading, and 39.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bath & Body Works Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.51 and a Gross Margin at +48.93. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.64.

Bath & Body Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

BBWI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc. go to 2.92%.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,953 million, or 96.60% of BBWI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,215,793, which is approximately -4.674% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 20,630,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $832.22 million in BBWI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $684.87 million in BBWI stock with ownership of nearly -9.538% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bath & Body Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE:BBWI] by around 36,504,712 shares. Additionally, 273 investors decreased positions by around 47,140,879 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 138,299,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,945,385 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBWI stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,846,003 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 11,696,017 shares during the same period.