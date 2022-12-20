Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] Is Currently 2.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] gained 2.37% on the last trading session, reaching $3.89 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Altice USA Announces Successful Pricing of New Term Loan.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) (“Altice USA”), today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary CSC Holdings, LLC (“CSC”) successfully priced and allocated a new $2 billion 5-year Senior Secured Term Loan B (the “Senior Secured Term Loan B”) under its existing credit agreement originally dated as of October 9, 2015, as amended, restated, modified or supplemented from time to time. The Senior Secured Term Loan B will mature on the date that is the earlier of (i) January 15, 2028 and (ii) April 15, 2027 if, as of such date, any September 2019 Term Loans (as defined in the Eleventh Amendment) are still outstanding, unless the September 2019 Term Loan Maturity Date (as defined in the Eleventh Amendment) has been extended to a date falling after January 15, 2028. The proceeds from this new Senior Secured Term Loan B are expected to be used to refinance in part (including by way of cashless roll) the outstanding principal amount of CSC’s March 2017 Term Loans (as defined in the Fourth Amendment) and October 2018 Incremental Term Loans (as defined in the Sixth Amendment).

The new Senior Secured Term Loan B will bear interest at a rate per annum equal to the Term SOFR rate plus a margin of 4.50% per annum. As a result, the average cost of debt for CSC is expected to increase from 5.1% to 5.3% and the weighted average life of CSC’s debt has been extended from 5.8 to 6.0 years on a pro forma basis as of September 30, 2022.

Altice USA Inc. represents 454.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.77 billion with the latest information. ATUS stock price has been found in the range of $3.735 to $4.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.02M shares, ATUS reached a trading volume of 22375735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $9.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ATUS stock. On November 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ATUS shares from 15 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for ATUS stock

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.35. With this latest performance, ATUS shares dropped by -13.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.11 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.91, while it was recorded at 3.96 for the last single week of trading, and 8.79 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.19 and a Gross Margin at +48.77. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.81.

Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]

There are presently around $1,023 million, or 59.80% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 34,640,405, which is approximately 10.439% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,834,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.83 million in ATUS stocks shares; and HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $58.35 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altice USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 38,423,487 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 32,879,482 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 191,715,184 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,018,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,207,566 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 5,370,867 shares during the same period.